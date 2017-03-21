Több adót fizetnének a New York-i milliomosok

Felső sor balról jobbra: Agnes Gund, Louis B. Cullman & Louise Hirshfeld Cullman, Steven C.

Alsó sor balról jobbra: Abigail Disney, Martin Rothenburg, Joshua Mailman

Több adót szeretne fizetni több tucat gazdag New York-i - derül ki abból a levélből, amelyet New York állam mintegy 80 milliomos vagy milliárdos lakója írt Andrew Cuomo New York-i kormányzónak hétfőn.A levél szerzői azt írják: a legvagyonosabbak megengedhetik maguknak, hogy több adót fizessenek, s így támogassák a helyi iskolákat, az utak és hidak építését és fenntartását, valamint a szegényeket és a hajléktalanokat támogató programokat.Az aláírók között szerepel Steven Rockefeller, Abigail Disney és Soros György is. A levél legtöbb szerzője 650 ezer dollárnál (mintegy 186 millió forint) többet keres egy évben, s így az állam legtöbbet kereső 1 százalékához tartozik.Többen közülük már tavaly is hasonló kezdeményezéssel fordultak a New York-i törvényhozáshoz, de akkor kérésüknek nem lett foganatja.Az Albanyben található New York-i törvényhozás demokrata többsége támogatja a gazdagok megadóztatását, de a szenátusban a legnagyobb frakcióval rendelkező republikánusok ellenzik azötletet.