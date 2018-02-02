Lazactól a marhapörköltig minden igényt kielégítenek

– 2016. október 24-én nyitottunk. Eredményes időszak áll mögöttünk. Az értékteremtés volt a célunk az elmúlt majdnem közel másfél évben, ami úgy érzem sikerült: kialakult egy vendégkörünk, a törzsközönség, ami alapkövetelmény minden új helynél. Fontos, hogy nincs célcsoportunk. Szeretnénk, ha mindenki jól érezné magát nálunk. Minőségi, jó vendéglátóhelyet akartunk kialakítani – kezdte Talmácsi Ádám, a szegedi Dáni utcában lévő specialty kávézó, az A2 Gastro Caffe üzletvezetője és egyik tulajdonosa.

Ádám azt mondta, ennek ellenére nem dőltek hátra elégedetten, most lépnek ki az útkeresés időszakából. – Igyekszünk kitaposni a megkezdett utat úgy, hogy folyamatosan fejlesztünk is. Tartjuk az irányt. A jól bevált dolgokon nem változtatunk, csak finomítunk – mondta.Fontos kiemelni, hogy privát rendezvények megszervezésére is lehetőség van az A2-ben, amely születésnapok, csapatépítő tréningek, sajtótájékoztatók tökéletes helyszíne, de tartotta itt egy magánklinika is az évzáró buliját. – Egyik törzsvendégünk itt ünnepelte a 60. születésnapját. Azt mondta, imád pörköltet főzni bográcsban, de ezen a napon inkább a meghívott vendégekkel töltené az időt, mint a fakanál mellett, ezért az udvaron megfőztük neki az ételt – mesélte a fiatal tulajdonos.

Egy borkereskedő cég borkóstolóján pedig többek között libamájat is szolgáltak fel. Ebből is látszik, hogy minden igényt ki tudnak elégíteni a kaviártól és lazactól a pacalig és a marhapörköltig. – Minden esetben teljesen a vendég igényeihez alkalmazkodunk – vette át a szót a ház cukrásza, és másik tulajdonosa Vas Melinda és párja, Tatár Tibor. A hely vonzerejét növeli, hogy a zártkörű rendezvények esetében a résztvevőké az egész ház, ellentétben nagyobb helyekkel, ahol mások is átsétálhatnak a társaságon. A hely családias jellege a biztosíték erre.

Az A2 Gastro Cafféban reggel 8-tól várják a specialty kávéra, vagy egy kiadós gourmet reggelire vágyókat. A hely egyik sztárja a bundás kenyér. Az A2 két szelet bundás kenyere közé serrano sonka, grillezett kecskesajt és paradicsom kerül, a tetejét pedig bécsi kolbász díszíti. Népszerű a lazacos pirítós buggyantott tojással, de az angol reggeli is elérhető. Ebédmenüt is kínálnak a Dáni utcai kávézóban, amit egyszerű, de kicsit továbbgondolt bisztrókonyhaként lehet jellemezni.

A2 Gastro Caffé

6722 Szeged, Dáni utca 4.

+36-62/269-824

H. - Sz.: 8:00 - 18:30

V.: 8:00 - 17:00

