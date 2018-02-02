Lazactól a marhapörköltig minden igényt kielégítenek

A2: kávézó és bulihelyszín egyben
Eredményes év áll a másfél évvel ezelőtt a szegedi Dáni utcában megnyílt A2 Gastro Caffé mögött, amely privát rendezvények megszervezésére is kiválóan alkalmas.
Fontos kiemelni, hogy privát rendezvények megszervezésére is lehetőség van az A2-ben, amely születésnapok, csapatépítő tréningek, sajtótájékoztatók tökéletes helyszíne, de tartotta itt egy magánklinika is az évzáró buliját. – Egyik törzsvendégünk itt ünnepelte a 60. születésnapját. Azt mondta, imád pörköltet főzni bográcsban, de ezen a napon inkább a meghívott vendégekkel töltené az időt, mint a fakanál mellett, ezért az udvaron megfőztük neki az ételt – mesélte a fiatal tulajdonos.
A2 Gastro Caffé
6722 Szeged, Dáni utca 4.
+36-62/269-824
H. - Sz.: 8:00 - 18:30
V.: 8:00 - 17:00
From salmon to beef stew – everything is possible
A2 Gastro Caffé: more than just a cup of coffee
It has been a very successful one and a half year for the A2 Gastro Caffé which opened its doors officially in October 24th, 2016. One of the young owners of the space, Ádám Talmácsi told us their first goal was to establish and maintain a good relationship with regular customers.
Besides serving excellent breakfast and lunch and specialty coffees the venue is also available for special events such as private parties, birthdays, press conferences and team building training exercises.
“Our first goal was to create value. I think we succeeded in this area. The most important thing in our bistro is that we don’t have a specific target customer, everyone is welcome. We wanted to build and construct a valuable space characterized by mutual respect and I am proud to announce that in my opinion we are on the right path," said Ádám, who is very proud of his partners in business, the other owner Melinda Vas and her partner, Tibor Tatár.
In the A2 Gastro Caffé the needs and desires of all customers can be met, no matter how specific, from salmon to traditional Hungarian beef stew or goose liver.
A2 Gastro Caffé
6722 Szeged, Dáni utca 4.
+36-62/269-824
H. - Sz.: 8:00 - 18:30
V.: 8:00 - 17:00
