Lazactól a marhapörköltig minden igényt kielégítenek

A2: kávézó és bulihelyszín egyben

Eredményes év áll a másfél évvel ezelőtt a szegedi Dáni utcában megnyílt A2 Gastro Caffé mögött, amely privát rendezvények megszervezésére is kiválóan alkalmas.

– 2016. október 24-én nyitottunk. Eredményes időszak áll mögöttünk. Az értékteremtés volt a célunk az elmúlt majdnem közel másfél évben, ami úgy érzem sikerült: kialakult egy vendégkörünk, a törzsközönség, ami alapkövetelmény minden új helynél. Fontos, hogy nincs célcsoportunk. Szeretnénk, ha mindenki jól érezné magát nálunk. Minőségi, jó vendéglátóhelyet akartunk kialakítani – kezdte Talmácsi Ádám, a szegedi Dáni utcában lévő specialty kávézó, az A2 Gastro Caffe üzletvezetője és egyik tulajdonosa.

Ádám azt mondta, ennek ellenére nem dőltek hátra elégedetten, most lépnek ki az útkeresés időszakából. – Igyekszünk kitaposni a megkezdett utat úgy, hogy folyamatosan fejlesztünk is. Tartjuk az irányt. A jól bevált dolgokon nem változtatunk, csak finomítunk – mondta.

Fontos kiemelni, hogy privát rendezvények megszervezésére is lehetőség van az A2-ben, amely születésnapok, csapatépítő tréningek, sajtótájékoztatók tökéletes helyszíne, de tartotta itt egy magánklinika is az évzáró buliját. – Egyik törzsvendégünk itt ünnepelte a 60. születésnapját. Azt mondta, imád pörköltet főzni bográcsban, de ezen a napon inkább a meghívott vendégekkel töltené az időt, mint a fakanál mellett, ezért az udvaron megfőztük neki az ételt – mesélte a fiatal tulajdonos.

Egy borkereskedő cég borkóstolóján pedig többek között libamájat is szolgáltak fel. Ebből is látszik, hogy minden igényt ki tudnak elégíteni a kaviártól és lazactól a pacalig és a marhapörköltig. – Minden esetben teljesen a vendég igényeihez alkalmazkodunk – vette át a szót a ház cukrásza, és másik tulajdonosa Vas Melinda és párja, Tatár Tibor. A hely vonzerejét növeli, hogy a zártkörű rendezvények esetében a résztvevőké az egész ház, ellentétben nagyobb helyekkel, ahol mások is átsétálhatnak a társaságon. A hely családias jellege a biztosíték erre.

Az A2 Gastro Cafféban reggel 8-tól várják a specialty kávéra, vagy egy kiadós gourmet reggelire vágyókat. A hely egyik sztárja a bundás kenyér. Az A2 két szelet bundás kenyere közé serrano sonka, grillezett kecskesajt és paradicsom kerül, a tetejét pedig bécsi kolbász díszíti. Népszerű a lazacos pirítós buggyantott tojással, de az angol reggeli is elérhető. Ebédmenüt is kínálnak a Dáni utcai kávézóban, amit egyszerű, de kicsit továbbgondolt bisztrókonyhaként lehet jellemezni.

Február 9-től minden hónapban Gasztro & Borkultúra Zongorára címmel négyrészes programsorozaton tesznek kísérletet a vendéglátók az étel, a zene és a bor közti harmónia felfedezésére, amiben az A2 Gastro Caffé falatkái, Blaho Attila zongorajátéka és Kiss Attila borválogatása segíti a vendégeket. A rendezvény központjában a Brie, a francia fehérpenészes lágy sajt lesz.
 
A2 Gastro Caffé
6722 Szeged, Dáni utca 4.
+36-62/269-824
H. - Sz.: 8:00 - 18:30
V.: 8:00 - 17:00
 
From salmon to beef stew – everything is possible

A2 Gastro Caffé: more than just a cup of coffee

It has been a very successful one and a half year for the A2 Gastro Caffé which opened its doors officially in October 24th, 2016. One of the young owners of the space, Ádám Talmácsi told us their first goal was to establish and maintain a good relationship with regular customers.

Besides serving excellent breakfast and lunch and specialty coffees the venue is also available for special events such as private parties, birthdays, press conferences and team building training exercises.

“Our first goal was to create value. I think we succeeded in this area. The most important thing in our bistro is that we don’t have a specific target customer, everyone is welcome. We wanted to build and construct a valuable space characterized by mutual respect and I am proud to announce that in my opinion we are on the right path," said Ádám, who is very proud of his partners in business, the other owner Melinda Vas and her partner, Tibor Tatár.

In the A2 Gastro Caffé the needs and desires of all customers can be met, no matter how specific, from salmon to traditional Hungarian beef stew or goose liver.
A2 Gastro Caffé
6722 Szeged, Dáni utca 4.
+36-62/269-824
H. - Sz.: 8:00 - 18:30
V.: 8:00 - 17:00
