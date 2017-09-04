Délmagyar logó

6 elképesztő baklövés a divattervezés világából

munkatársunktól
Ezek a tervezők vagy túl sokat gondolkodtak, vagy túl keveset.
1. Semmi rejtegetnivaló

Umm ? Can't. Even. #topshop #clearjeans #plasticjeans #areyouserious #seethroughjeans

2. Ez jön a leopárdos naci után?

???????? ????? - ??????? ?????? ???????????! http://vk.com/leggings_print #????????????? #????? #?????? #???????? #?????????????? #?????????????? #????????????? #??????????????????? #???????????? #?????????????? #???????????????? #???????????????? #??????????????? #?????????????? #????????????????? #?????????????????????? #????????????? #??????????? #??????????????????

3. Városlakóknak

Happy Birthday to my #? @amycake83 ! I bought you some new kicks! #pigeonshoes for my #?

4. Ez a cipő 1500 dollárba kerül (380 ezer forint)

The famous destroyed sneakers . @maisonmargiela @neimanmarcus #destroyedsneakers #style #cool #ripped #destroyed #whiteandyellow #luxuryfashion #trendy

5. Ezt a cipőt repüléshez tervezhették, menni nem nagyon lehet benne

Instagram post by ???? ????????? * May 19, 2017 at 2:54pm UTC

6. Erre pedig nehéz szavakat találni

Tag someone who NEEDS this suit - we dare ya ? Link in bio

