6 elképesztő baklövés a divattervezés világából

Ezek a tervezők vagy túl sokat gondolkodtak, vagy túl keveset.
1. Semmi rejtegetnivaló
Umm ? Can't. Even. #topshop #clearjeans #plasticjeans #areyouserious #seethroughjeans
2. Ez jön a leopárdos naci után?
???????? ????? - ??????? ?????? ???????????! http://vk.com/leggings_print #????????????? #????? #?????? #???????? #?????????????? #?????????????? #????????????? #??????????????????? #???????????? #?????????????? #???????????????? #???????????????? #??????????????? #?????????????? #????????????????? #?????????????????????? #????????????? #??????????? #??????????????????
3. Városlakóknak
Happy Birthday to my #? @amycake83 ! I bought you some new kicks! #pigeonshoes for my #?
4. Ez a cipő 1500 dollárba kerül (380 ezer forint)
The famous destroyed sneakers . @maisonmargiela @neimanmarcus #destroyedsneakers #style #cool #ripped #destroyed #whiteandyellow #luxuryfashion #trendy
5. Ezt a cipőt repüléshez tervezhették, menni nem nagyon lehet benne
Instagram post by ???? ????????? * May 19, 2017 at 2:54pm UTC
6. Erre pedig nehéz szavakat találni
Tag someone who NEEDS this suit - we dare ya ? Link in bio
