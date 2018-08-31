A finn természetfotósnak a Tejútrendszer a kedvenc modellje - Fotók

Oscar Keserci lélegzetelállító képeket készít a Tejútról, igazi rajongója lett.
-Alone- Self-portrait with the milky way rising over the island of Rhodes in Greece. This shot was taken during my visit there in August 2017. Have a nice day my friends!! _______________________________ #night_excl #nightshooters #night#universetoday #longexposure #longexpo#longexpolite #bellashots #ig_dynamic #amazing_longexpo #earthofficial #earthfocus #discover_earth #greece #rhodes #arhagelos #astrophotography #nightphotography#ig_kilikya #igbest_shotz #thebestcapture #night_shooterz #milkywaychasers #milkyway#galaxy#rodos#travel
- Cosmos - Nights are getting darker here in Finland after the bright summer and that means time for night photography and of course MW photography. This was my second night in the row out and today I can say that I feel really exhausted ,so time to rest for some nights now. This is one single shot that was captured yesterday in Hanko, Finland. I used the self timer on the camera, ran to the position I wanted to be and then had to stay still for 30 seconds. If somebody sees you it can look really weird but I just love the results���� #ig_eternity #ig_finland #suomiretki #bestoffinland #earth_shotz #earthfocus #discover_earthpix #nightphotography #night_shots #night_excl #ig_astrophotography #amazing_earth #hanko#finland #finland_frames #finland_photolovers #astrophotography #astro_photography #astroworld #milkyway #milkywaypics #nikonnordic #earth#longexposure_shots #longexpo_addiction #earthpix #milkywaychasers #nikon @earthfocus @earth_shotz @earthofficial @earthpix @earth @solitude @suomiretki @nikonnordic @nikoneurope @nightphotography_exclusive @night.sky.beauty @night_shooterz @ourfinland @discoverfinland @finland ________________________________________________ Nikon D750 & Nikon 14-24 mm ISO4000 f2. 8 30sec
Finally nights are darker here in Finland and the Milky way is visible in the sky again. This was taken last night in Kirkkonummi,, Finland. Have a nice day! #milkywaypics #milkyway #porkkalanniemi #ig_finland #finland_photolovers #bestoffinland #nightphotography #night #night_shots_ #earth_shotz #earthfocus #amazing_longexpo #finland_frames #finland #visitfinland #Kirkkonummi #night_excl #ig_astrophotography #longexposure_shots #thebestoffinland #discover_finland #earth @nikonnordic @nikoneurope #d750
Its summer but lets cool things down a little bit. This is one 20 image panoramic picture I took in Iceland. On the left side the lines in the sky are from some satelites and on the right side you can see one part of the Milky way and in the middle of the pic the magical Northern lights. One unforgettable moment! EXIF: 20 images panorama ISO3200 f2.8 30sec @nikon #iceland #instagram#beyondthelands #nightphotography #night #night_excl #night_shots_ #astrophotography #astro_photography #milkywaychasers #milkywaypics #milkyway#northernlights#satellite #ig_iceland #nordic #@instagram @nordic.iceland @beyondthelands @icelandair @iceland.explore @nikoneurope @nikon @nikonnordic @nikoneurope @nightphotography_exclusive @night_shooterz @night_shots_ @nightshootersworld #earth_shotz #ig_eternity #ig_astrophotography
-Tree of the night- Solitary tree under the Milky way in Rhodes, Greece. I really love to combine my milky way pictures with one solitary tree but it's not always so easy to find one as you need it also to be in one really dark place. Enjoy your Tuesday! �� #milkywaypics #milkyway #rhodes#greece #ig_astrophotography #ig_eternity #tree#solitary#travel #longexposure_shots #longexposure #earth_shotz #earthfocus #timeless_universe @space#galaxy#southrhodes#visitgreece#discoverearth #astrophotography #astro_photography #supreme_nightshots
