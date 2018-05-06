Délmagyar logó

2018. 05. 06. vasárnap - Ivett, Frida 17°C | 27°C Még több cikk.
24 óra Szórakozás Sport Programok Állás Ingatlan
  • Címoldal
  • Szórakozás > A legkisebb trónörökösről, Lajosról közzétette az első fotókat a Kensington Palota

A legkisebb trónörökösről, Lajosról közzétette az első fotókat a Kensington Palota

Munkatársunktól
A most közölt képeket édesanyja, Katalin cambridge-i hercegnő készítette az akkor még csak háromnapos újszülöttről.

‪The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.‬ ‪This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday.‬


A Kensington Palota nyilvánosságra hozott egy másik szívmelengető képet is, amin nővére, Charlotte hercegnő dajkálja újszülött kisöccsét.

  ‪The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.‬ This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte's third Birthday.‬ ‪The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday.‬

hirdetés

Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Delmagyar.hu Facebook oldalán!

hirdetés

A címoldal témái

Önnek ajánljuk

Eurovízió: szól a metál a fedélzeten, Lisszabonban az AWS - a helyszínről jelentjük

Eurovízió: szól a metál a fedélzeten, Lisszabonban az AWS - a helyszínről jelentjük
Vasárnap hivatalosan is megnyitják az idei Eurovíziós Dalfesztivált a portugál fővárosban, az AWS már sokak kedvence. Tovább olvasom