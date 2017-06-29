Délmagyar logó

Adele nem turnézik többet

Az énekesnő teljesen kimerült a turnéja végére, jelenleg úgy érzi, nem fog többet bevállalni. Kézzel írt levélben tájékoztatta rajongóit a hírről.

"Azt akartam, hogy az utolsó fellépéseim Londonban legyenek, mert nem tudom, indulok-e még valaha turnéra, úgyhogy az utolsó bulit hazai pályán szerettem volna megtartani"


- írja Adele egy érzelmekkel teli, hosszú, kézzel írott üzenetben, amelyet Instagramján tett közzé az énekesnő.

Hozzáteszi, nagyon megviselk a másfél-kétéves turnék, és nem biztos abban, hogy ezt akár fizikailag, akár lelkileg képes lesz végigcsinálni újra, még ha magukat a rajongókat imádja is.

A poszt alatt persze mindenki abban reménykedik, hogy ha a sztár kipihente magát, megváltozik a véleménye, és lesz még Adele-turné a jövőben.

������✒❤Photo by Traci @tracii_m Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017

