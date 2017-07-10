Beckhamék lánya a Buckingham-palotában zsúrozott

Nem mindennapi ajándékot kapott Harper Beckham: hatodik születésnapját a Buckingham-palotában tartották, a házigazda Eugénia yorki hercegnő volt.
Harper Beckham, David Beckham és Victoria Beckham lánya, a Jégvarázs Elzájának öltözött a különleges teapartin, amelyen néhány osztálytársa is részt vehetett - írja a BorsOnline. Azt egyelőre nem részletezték, hogyan sikerült ezt megszervezni, de David korábban az Esquire magazinnak elmondta, Vilmos és Harry herceget barátaiként tartja számon.
Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham
Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️
One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party.... ��
