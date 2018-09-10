Emily Ratajkowski meztelen testével reklámoz parfümöt - Videó

A Paco Rabanne nem bízta a véletlenre a modellválasztást.
Could not be more thrilled to announce I am the face of @pacorabanneparfums new fragrance, Pure XS for her! @pacorabanne has always been a favorite and being a part of this is a dream. ✨ #PureXS
Excess has never been sooo attractive. Meet Pure XS for her, the new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne. Oh! And, BTW, its irresistible face @emrata. #PureXS #EmilyRatajkowski #PacoRabanneParfums
Excess has never been sooo attractive. Meet Pure XS for her, the new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne. Oh! And, BTW, its irresistible face @emrata. #PureXS #EmilyRatajkowski #PacoRabanneParfums
hirdetés
Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Delmagyar.hu Facebook oldalán! Lájkolom és követem a Delmagyar.hu-t Megosztom a cikket a Facebookon