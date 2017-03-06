Emma Watson merész fotói botrányt kavartak az interneten

A Szépség és a szörnyeteg sztárját, Emma Watson-t rengeteg kritika érte legutóbb megjelent fotói miatt. A képen egy átlátszó felsőben látható, ahol sugárzóan néz ki a 26 éves szépség.
Mégis sok kritika érte, amivel szembeszegült és kiállt magáért és a feminizmusáért. Elmondta, hogy a feminizmus egyfajta szabadságot, egyenlőséget jelent számára és nem érti, hogy miért övezi ezt a témát olyan sok félreértés - írja a Petőfi Live.
Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn't say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
