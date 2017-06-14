Hát ez iszonyatos: szőrös férfitest egy női fürdőruhadresszen

A “Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit" nevet viselő fürdőruha elejére és hátuljára egy szőrös férfi testét nyomtatták. A látvány iszonyatos, sajnos a hölgyek bájai sem tudják kitörölni retinánkból a rettenetet. A strandon szó nélkül biztos nem fog elmenni mellette senki, és az is hótziher, hogy viselőjét kevesebben jelölik majd be ezek után a Facebookon.