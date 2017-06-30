Iszonyatosan jól parodizálja a modellvilágot egy ausztrál Instagram-sztár

Celeste Barber ausztrál standuposnak már 1.8 millió követője van az Instagramon, ahol posztjaival igazán vicces kontrasztot mutat a divatvilág és a valóság között.
#TBT pull your hair. Put on a full length jacket ( if budget allows ) fall in the water #celestechallengeaccepted #funny #beyonce
One must get their sexy on in the middle of a stairwell so NO ONE can escape you. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #hoskelsa
Happy birthday Kenny, remember to have someone to look after you when you pass out tonight so your mates can't do stupid shit to your hair, again. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #kendalljenner #tbt
Does yoga once #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #ladygaga
Happy Birthday @emrata I hope someone bought you a towel on your special day. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #emrata
ANNOUNCEMENT! Beyoncé is pregnant with twins and I've had two successful bowel movements this week. What a magical week for all of us. ??#celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #beyonce #blessed
Friday night // Monday morning. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #larastone
When you think you're too hot for clothes but other people don't agree. #celestechallengeaccepted #celestebarber #funny #emrata
