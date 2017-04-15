Itt az új szemöldök-trend, és nem tudjuk eldönteni jó vagy borzalmas? (fotó)

Talán sosem volt még annyi hangsúly a szemöldökök formázásán, színezésén, mint az utóbbi néhány évben, ezért annyira nem is meglepő, hogy egyre újítóbb és furcsább trendek kezdenek elterjedni ezügyben is.
A legújabb az úgynevezett "toll szemöldök", ami tényleg úgy fest, mint egy csapzott madártoll az ember homlokán. Megoszlanak róla a vélemények, sokan tetszetősnek találják ezt a furcsa trendet, mások viszont örökre száműznék a divat történelemkönyvéből is, annyira borzasztónak tartják - írja a Nuus.
Az egészet Stella Sironen profi sminkes kezdeményezte, de nem kellett sok hozzá, hogy az Instagram beauty-gurujai szépen átvegyék a stafétát. Ezt a hatást egyébként egy szemöldökecset és egy kis stiftes ragasztó segítségével lehet elérni, már csak ezért sem gondolnánk, hogy a napi sminkünk rutinjává válna, de mégis van benne valami, ami miatt nem tudjuk levenni a szemünket róla.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button�������� ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture�� skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
We love this unreal eye with a feathered brow created by @jessetylostudio, inspired by @stella.s.makeup, using Love Spell Ash and Ember Eye Soot + Delirium Inner Glow Crème Pigment.
