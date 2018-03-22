Délmagyar logó

  Nem fog ráismerni Antonio Banderasra, új filmje miatt változtatott - Trailer

Nem fog ráismerni Antonio Banderasra, új filmje miatt változtatott - Trailer

Nézze meg a furcsa, mégis elképesztő változást és a trailert.
A film pedig a National Geographic ikonjával láthatjuk majd, de itt egy poszt Banderas instagramjáról, mely ezt nyilvánvalóvá is teszi:

Saludos desde el hotel @thewestinpalacemadrid. Hoy presentamos Genius: Picasso a la prensa. Greetings from The Westin Palace, Madrid. Today we present Genius: Picasso to the press. #genius #picasso #nationalgeographic @natgeochannel @natgeo #antoniobanderas

A trailer:
 

