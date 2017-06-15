Az újrahasznosítás magasiskolája: hulladékfából készültek művészi szobrok Dániában

Nem csak esztétikai, gyakorlati funkciója is van az újrahasznosított fából készült szoborműveknek.
Mindamellett, hogy elkápráztató alkotói teljesítmény tükröződik a munkákból, nem a gyönyörködtetés a kizárólagos funkciója ezeknek az alkotásoknak: sok gyerek mászókának használja őket, a szobor tetejéről élvezhetik a kilátást.
The final of The Six Forgotten Giants. Hill Top Trine is located in Hvidovre, outside of Copenhagen and she is made solely from scrapwood, with a little bench in her hand for people to hangout and enjoy the view. For the last 5 giants go to http://thomasdambo.com/works/forgotten-giants/ #recycle #recycling #recycled #woodworking #art #landart
"Rune's Træ" #recycle #recycling #wood #sculpter #suwannee #hulaween @hulaweenfl
"Anna of Green" @msartville #hamburg
"Oscar under the bridge" #vestegnenskulturuge #reuse #reclaim #recycle #sculpture #wood #pallet #arken #arkenmuseum #ishoej
Shark #reuse #wood #sculpture #reclaim #carraramarkets #recycle #austria
Big sculpture om the top of the little World @bjarkehellden
