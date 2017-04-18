Itt egy térkép Európa országainak leghíresebb festményeivel - Vajon melyik Magyarországé?

Van egy-két elég egyértelmű választás, de azért érdemes beleolvasni a kép alatti kommentfolyamba is, mert sokan vitatják a térkép részleteit. Van, aki Hollandiánál Van Gogh Csillagos éj c. alkotását hiányolja, míg más szerint megtévesztő, hogy Picasso Guernicája valójában Franciaországban készült, és csak később került Spanyolországba. Magyarországot Csontváry Kosztka Tivadar Az öreg halász című festménye képviseli - írja a HVG A kép nagy felbontásban itt érhető el

Az összes a térképen szereplő festmény, angol címmel

Albánia: Holy Mary holding Baby Jesus in her right arm; Andorra: Apse fresco of Sant Miquel d'Engolasters church; Ausztria: The Kiss; Fehéroroszország: The Fiddler; Belgium: The Son of Man; Bosznia-Hercegovina: Mountain landscape; Bulgária: Rachenitsa; Horvátország: Roman Woman Playing A Lute; Ciprus: Work by Stelois Votsis; Cseh Köztársaság: The Absinthe Drinker; Dánia: The Little Mermaid; Észtország: Half Nude in Striped Skirt; Finnország: The Wounded Angel; Franciaország: Impression, Sunrise; Németország: Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog; Görögország: Venus de Milo; Magyarország: The Old Fisherman; Izland: Pingvellir; Írország: Three Studies of Lucian Freud; Olaszország: Mona Lisa; Lettország: After Church; Liechtenstein; Litvánia: Tale of the Kings; Luxemburg: Stretch of the Moselle at Greiveldange with Stadtbredimus; Macedónia (FYROM): Scene from the Paris Psalter; Moldova: The Girl From Ciadar Lunga; Monaco: Raniero I; Montenegró: Our Lady of Philermos; Hollandia: The Girl with Pearl Earrings; Norvágia: The Scream; Lengyelország: Rejtan; Portugália: Fado; Románia: Car Cu Boi; Oroszország: Golden Autumn; Szerbia: The Wounded Montenegrin; Szlovákia: Work by Albin Brunovsky; Szlovénia: Pomlad (Spring); Spanyolország: Guernica; Svédország: Breakfast Under the Big Birch Tree; Svájc: The Walking Man; Törökország: The Tortoise Trainer; Ukrajna: Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks; Egyesült Királyság (UK): The Fighting Temeraire; Vatikán: Creation of Adam;