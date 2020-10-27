Merész! Elképesztő videókkal jelentette be terhességét Emily Ratajkowski

A 29 éves Emily Ratajkowski terhes Sebastian Bear-McClard színész és producertől, amit az Instagramon jelentett be több fotóval és videóval – írja az Origo.
A modellt és színésznőt a Vogue címlapjához is fotózták, de egy videomontázst is mutatott, amelyben szintén látszik, hogy valamennyire már megnőtt a hasa.
Borítókép: a modell a Dior párizsi divatbemutatóján 2017 szeptemberében