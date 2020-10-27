15°
Fotó: Patrick KOVARIK / AFP
örömhír 2020. 10. 27. 09:51
Megosztom

Merész! Elképesztő videókkal jelentette be terhességét Emily Ratajkowski

A modell és párja a fellegekben járnak.
A 29 éves Emily Ratajkowski terhes Sebastian Bear-McClard színész és producertől, amit az Instagramon jelentett be több fotóval és videóval – írja az Origo.

A modellt és színésznőt a Vogue címlapjához is fotózták, de egy videomontázst is mutatott, amelyben szintén látszik, hogy valamennyire már megnőtt a hasa.

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.

Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Borítókép: a modell a Dior párizsi divatbemutatóján 2017 szeptemberében

