Ez merész! Melanie Griffith bugyiban, melltartóban (fotók)

Melanie Griffith az 1975-ös A döntés éjszakája című Arthur Penn-filmmel lett ismert, játszott Brian De Palma Alibi test című thrillerében, ezzel megszerezte első Golden Globe-jelölését – eleveníti fel az Origo.
Az 1986-os Valami vadságban szintén kritikai sikert aratott, ezt követte az 1988-as Dolgozó lány főszerepe – alakítását Oscar-díjra jelölték és Golden Globe-díjat is nyert. Még sok filmben és sorozatban láthattuk (Vad lányok, Az aranypolgár születése, Kés/Alatt, Nevelésből elégséges, Hawaii Five-0).
Három férje volt, Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, Antonio Banderas. Ők ezt már látták, de most a követőinek is megmutatta a testét.
I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️