2020. 10. 23. 21:15
Ez merész! Melanie Griffith bugyiban, melltartóban (fotók)

A 63 éves Melanie Griffith úgy gondolta posztol egyet a fürdőszobából. Legfrissebb fotóin, cuki rózsaszín fehérneműben szerepel a kád szélén.
Melanie Griffith az 1975-ös A döntés éjszakája című Arthur Penn-filmmel lett ismert, játszott Brian De Palma Alibi test című thrillerében, ezzel megszerezte első Golden Globe-jelölését – eleveníti fel az Origo.

Az 1986-os Valami vadságban szintén kritikai sikert aratott, ezt követte az 1988-as Dolgozó lány főszerepe – alakítását Oscar-díjra jelölték és Golden Globe-díjat is nyert. Még sok filmben és sorozatban láthattuk (Vad lányok, Az aranypolgár születése, Kés/Alatt, Nevelésből elégséges, Hawaii Five-0).

Három férje volt, Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, Antonio Banderas. Ők ezt már látták, de most a követőinek is megmutatta a testét.

 

