Az élet nyomait is hozhatja a Földre az OSIRIS-REx űrszonda

We arrived, we sampled, and now we say goodbye. On May 10, #OSIRISREx will fire its main thrusters and start its long journey back to Earth with more than 60 grams of material from asteroid Bennu on-board. #ToBennuAndBack

Join us live as we depart Bennu: https://t.co/1DnxS14Ela pic.twitter.com/G6OwAfaYkZ

— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) May 6, 2021