Milánótól Rómáig 2020. 03. 14. 19:35
Az erkélyekről éneklik nemzeti himnuszukat az olaszok (videó)

Egyes hírek szerint interneten szervezték, hogy akinek van erkélye, és valamilyen hangszere, a ház lakóival összefogva álljon ki, zenéljen és énekeljék el együtt a Fratelli d'Italiat.

Megható felvételek készültek nemrég Olaszországban, Palermótól Milánóig, Rómától Nápolyig – írja az Origo.

A nemzeti érzés, a haza szeretete ilyen bajban, amiben Olaszország van – ott a legsúlyosabb a helyzet egész Európában -, természetes, hogy tovább erősödik. Az élni akarás és a hazaszeretet szívszorító felvételeit mutatjuk.

Közlemény
30-ra nőtt az új koronavírussal fertőzöttek száma Magyarországon
A reggeli adatok óta újabb 5 magyar állampolgárnál mutattak ki új koronavírus-fertőzést.
Makó önkormányzata nyilatkozatot adott ki az óvodákkal és bölcsődékkel kapcsolatban
A közleményt változtatások nélkül közöljük.
Koronavírusban meghalt a milánói Scala casting igazgatója
Luca Targetti 62 éves volt.
Olaszországban egy nap alatt 175 ember halt meg
21 157 fertőzött van.
Az erkélyekről éneklik nemzeti himnuszukat az olaszok (videó)
Interneten szervezték, hogy együtt énekeljék a Fratelli d'Italiat.
A Tiszába hajtott egy autó
A Tiszába hajtott egy autós Szegeden szombat este, személyi sérülés nem történt.

