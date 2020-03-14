Az erkélyekről éneklik nemzeti himnuszukat az olaszok (videó)

Megható felvételek készültek nemrég Olaszországban, Palermótól Milánóig, Rómától Nápolyig – írja az Origo.

A nemzeti érzés, a haza szeretete ilyen bajban, amiben Olaszország van – ott a legsúlyosabb a helyzet egész Európában -, természetes, hogy tovább erősödik. Az élni akarás és a hazaszeretet szívszorító felvételeit mutatjuk.

Italians in lockdown all over Italy are keeping each other company by singing, dancing and playing music from the balconies. A thread to celebrate the resilience of ordinary people. This is Salerno: pic.twitter.com/3aOchqdEpn

