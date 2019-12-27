Ilyen hidegvérű bolti szarkát is ritkán lát az ember

DETECTIVES SEEKING HELP IDENTIFYING LOCAL THIEF RIVERSIDE, CA – On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to the Vons grocery store, located at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, regarding a past theft. When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the business 3 times within a timespan of about 15 minutes. Each time the suspect entered the business, he proceeded to the frozen food section and concealed numerous bags of frozen shrimp in his pants. A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen with a retail value of over $500. The suspect is described as a White male adult, about 50 to 60 years old, gray hair, approximately 5’-10” tall, and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater, and a tan jacket. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 190033288.

