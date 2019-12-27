-2°
Fotó: Shutterstock
2019. 12. 27. 16:06
Ilyen hidegvérű bolti szarkát is ritkán lát az ember

De persze kell a nyugalom, ha valaki ingyen fagyasztott garnélára vágyik.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Búcsúztassuk együtt az óévet! Apró falatok, színes tálak, finomságok a szilveszteri partira

15 perc alatt, a boltba háromszor is visszatérve lopott el 150 ezer forint értékű garnélarákot egy kaliforniai férfi – írja a Ripost.

A riverside-i rendőrség közlése szerint a férfi előre kitervelt módon lopta el a rákokat.

Amint bement a boltba, egyből a fagyasztott pulthoz sietett, majd telepakolta a nadrágját a rákokkal.

Ugyan az esetet felvette a bolt biztonsági kamerája, de egyelőre még nem kapták el a tettest, akit 50-60 év közöttinek, nagyjából 178 centi magasnak és 68-81 kilósnak írtak le.

DETECTIVES SEEKING HELP IDENTIFYING LOCAL THIEF RIVERSIDE, CA – On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to the Vons grocery store, located at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, regarding a past theft. When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the business 3 times within a timespan of about 15 minutes. Each time the suspect entered the business, he proceeded to the frozen food section and concealed numerous bags of frozen shrimp in his pants. A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen with a retail value of over $500. The suspect is described as a White male adult, about 50 to 60 years old, gray hair, approximately 5’-10” tall, and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater, and a tan jacket. If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054 or jputnam@Riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 190033288.

Közzétette: Riverside Police Department – 2019. december 17., kedd

Borítókép: illusztráció

 

