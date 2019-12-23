Három karácsonyi frizura, amivel álomszép lehet

Gondolt már arra, hogyan tenné igazán különlegessé és széppé idén karácsonykor a frizuráját? A Ripost cikke nyomán mutatunk három szuper megoldást. Könnyen elkészíthetők, mert nem kell hozzájuk speciális kézügyesség. Ezúttal a kiegészítőkre helyezzük a hangsúlyt!
Tűzzön a hajába egy bogyós ágat, és máris mesésen fog kinézni az összhatás.
View this post on Instagram
❣️🎄 Prepped with my @instylerhair ❤️ #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #updos #beyondtheponytail #updo #updstyle #bridalupdo #bridebookhair #bridalupdo #weddinghair #njwedding #weddinginspiration #formalhair #njbride #newjerseybride #hairgoals #braidstyles #hairoftheweek #hairinspo #hairstyles #weddinghairstyles #bridetobe #hairideas #weddinginspiration #njweddingvendors #simpleupdo #christmashair #christmasdecor #holidayhair #holidayvibes
Az üzletekben olcsón beszerezhető dekorációk rendkívül mutatósak, ha a frizurájához használja azokat.
View this post on Instagram
Chestnuts roasting on a open fire 🎶 . . . REVERSE BALAYAGE 👉🏼 one of my favorite services during this season✨. . . I used @redken shades eq cream 4M 5Wn 20volum 👉🏼 I love shades cream for woman that barely have any gray. For someone who doesn’t want to commit to a look👉🏼 when you need to change it up shades cream doesn’t give you any trouble 😍. . . I glossed her end with #shadeseq 07N 06WG ✨. . . @colortrak suction cup bowl (my fav) AND XL brush 👉🏼 gets the job done faster! 🎨. . . Shampoo & conditioner @pureology hydrate 🌿🍃 color fanatic 21 spray to help with tangles & weightless mouse for a modern day hold 🥰. . . Curled with @bioionic 1” long barrel curling iron 🌪. . . . . @beyondtheponytail #beyondtheponytail #maneaddicts @maneaddicts @mastersofbalayage @bestofbalayage @behindthechair_com @beautylaunchpad @modernsalon #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon #showmethebalayage #bestofbalayage #mastersofbalayage #bioionic10x #christmashair #holidayhair #brunettebalayage #reversebalayage #brunette #brownhair #caramelbalayage #hairgoals #longhairdontcare
Hópihék, esetleg némi műhó, és máris kész a karácsonyi csodafrizura. Sok hajlakk kell hozzá, hogy minden a helyén maradjon, de bőven megéri!
View this post on Instagram
I’m dreaming of a white Christmas 🎶. . . . 22 days till Christmas 🎄 which means 22 more days of #holidayhair 💚❤️. . . If you want more details on this #pinkhair check out my last post 🎥 @celebluxury shampoo 💗. . . I did a mixture of topsy tail & pull through braids! I got the big snow flakes at my local dollar store ❄️ sprinkled on fake snow to finish this look ❄️. . . . . #beyondtheponytail @beyondtheponytail #maneaddicts @maneaddicts #celebluxury #behindthechair #saloncentric @behindthechair_com @saloncentric #ittakesapro #colortrak #braids #pinkhair #playingwithpink #beautylaunchpad #modernsalon @beautylaunchpad @modernsalon #christmashair #hairstylist
Borítókép: illusztráció