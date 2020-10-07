11°
19°
13°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Amália
7.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Dave Bedrosian / AFP
2020. 10. 07. 07:30
Megosztom

Kate Beckinsale felfedte szívszorító titkát

A színésznő most először mesélt kisbabája elvesztéséről.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

A 47 éves Kate Beckinsale évekkel ezelőtt húsz hetes magzatát veszítette el. Kate titokban tartotta terhességét és a baba halálát is, de egy a napokban történt esemény arra ösztökélte, hogy meséljen a tragikus eseményről – számolt be az E! Onlinera hivatkozva a hirado.hu.

Chrissy Teigent és John Legendet számtalan támadás érte, amiért harmadik gyermekük elvesztéséről túl részletesen számoltak be. Kate ezt nem hagyta szó nélkül, és védelmébe vette a párt, egyúttal elmesélte, hogy ő is elvetélt egyszer.

„Azt vettem észre, hogy az emberek kritizálni kezdték Chrissyt, mert beszámolt egy rendkívül intim és megrázó pillanatról. Erre nincs protokoll és az embereknek nincs joguk számon kérni, hogyan dolgozzák fel az elképzelhetetlent” – fogalmazott.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you ,come to a bloody and terrible halt. Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let’s let the grieving decide what’s right for them. Send support or keep quiet . This is a really hard time to bear .Blessings and hugs to all x

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

„Évekkel ezelőtt húsz hetesen elment a babám. Teljesen összeomlott a lelkem. Egy ilyen élmény hatására átjár a gyász, a szégyen és a sokk. A tested még a vetélés után is készülne a gyermeked érkezésére, de hiába van tejed, ha nincs kit táplálnod vele. A legmagányosabb és lélekölőbb időszak ez, ha nincs melletted egy olyan szerető partner, mint amilyen Chrissynek John” – írta közösségi oldalán Kate.

A színésznő megjegyezte azt is, hogy a pár őszinte vallomását megtiszteltetésnek kéne venni és nem támadni őket, amiért életük egyik legfájdalmasabb pillanatáról meséltek.

Borítókép: Kate Beckinsale

Dosszié
Ország-világ
Összeütközött két tehervonat Ferencváros és Kelenföld között
Bíró Lászlónak nem a hátrányos helyzetűek felzárkóztatása a fontos
Kivételezett elbírálásban részesült a Soros-egyetem
További cikkek a dossziéban
Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
A nő nem öltözik fel, hanem hozzálát
A nő nem öltözik fel, hanem hozzálát
likebalaton.hu
Szenzáció! Brutális méretű óriáspontyot fogtak a Nemzetközi Balatoni Bojlis Horgászversenyen
Szenzáció! Brutális méretű óriáspontyot fogtak a Nemzetközi Balatoni Bojlis Horgászversenyen
magyarnemzet.hu
Megújult jegyrendszer: korszerűbb lett a MÁV applikációja
Megújult jegyrendszer: korszerűbb lett a MÁV applikációja
zaol.hu
Zalakaros ősszel is vár! (x)
Zalakaros ősszel is vár! (x)
player.hu
Bikinit villantott az 50 éves magyar műsorvezetőnő, és hát hű
Bikinit villantott az 50 éves magyar műsorvezetőnő, és hát hű
origo.hu
Megyék Csatája - Itt vannak az első LoL-selejtezők továbbjutói
Megyék Csatája - Itt vannak az első LoL-selejtezők továbbjutói
metropol.hu
Ilyen nincs: rolleren szállította a hatalmas tv-t Nyíregyházán egy férfi – Videó!
Ilyen nincs: rolleren szállította a hatalmas tv-t Nyíregyházán egy férfi – Videó!
csupasport.hu
Elfújta a szél – mikor ne indulj túrázni
Elfújta a szél – mikor ne indulj túrázni

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Ezek a tram-train szerelvények járnak majd Szeged-Vásárhely közt – Fotó
2
Belehalt a fogfehérítésbe egy férfi, két barátja válságos állapotban
3
Iszak Eszti egy szál melltartóban szaladt ki a teraszra
4
Újabb szűrősátrat állítottak fel
5
ÚtOn: Baleset a Bajai úti átjárónál

Hirdetés

A kereskedők is komoly szerepet vállalnak a folyamatos áramellátás biztosításában
szponzorált tartalom
Ezért egyél mindennap egy almát!
Átadták a Szent-Györgyi Albert Orvosi Díjakat
Négyes karambol történt Martonvásárnál
Egy ember életét veszítette.
Megszokták az emberek a maszkot
Megyei körképünkből kiderül, az emberek lassan megszokták, megszokják a szájmaszkot és zömében előírásszerűen
Összeütközött két tehervonat Ferencváros és Kelenföld között
Nem sérült meg senki.
Kate Beckinsale felfedte szívszorító titkát
A színésznő most először mesélt kisbabája elvesztéséről.
Megszűnhet az érintésmentes fizetés 15 ezer forintos limitje
Egy elveszett vagy ellopott bankkártyáról sokkal többet lehet elkölteni, mint az ötezer forintos korlát mellett.
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.huMetropolmainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.huMandínerMegyék Csatája