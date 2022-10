#BREAKING #INDONESIA



🔴INDONESIA :#VIDEO MASSACRE (!) AT KANJURUHAN STADIUM!



127 people died, more than 180 injured, after a riot broke out at a football match between Arema & Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora #Kanjuruhan #Malang #Masacre pic.twitter.com/TVJjgTB4pW