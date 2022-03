KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 14: Residential building in the city center bombed around 11 a.m. by the Russian armed forces in Kharkov, Ukraine on March 14, 2022. Andrea Carrubba / Anadolu Agency (Photo by Andrea Carrubba / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP)

Forrás: Anadolu Agency via AFP / Andrea Carrubba