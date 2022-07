Loud morning: russians fire ~20 missiles towards Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr from Belarus. More strikes in Kharkiv and Donetsk. Massive missile attack on Mykolaiv. Artillery and “Uragans” used in Dnipro, mortars — in Sumy.

Photos from Mykolaiv, 1st one is (was) a school. pic.twitter.com/XHqpT8Jjyn