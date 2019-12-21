11°
15°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Tamás
21.
Mai évfordulók
Premier League 2019. 12. 21. 21:26
Megosztom

A címvédő Manchester City nyerte a rangadót

Hazai pályán legyőzte a második Leicester Cityt.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Készíts velünk töltött káposztát karácsonyra! Válogass a legjobb receptekből!

A címvédőként harmadik Manchester City hazai pályán legyőzte a második Leicester Cityt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.

A Manchester City sikerével egy pontra megközelítette ellenfelét, ugyanakkor az éllovas Liverpoollal szemben így is 11 pont a hátránya.

A Leicester – minden versenysorozatot figyelembe véve – október 5-e után kapott ki újra.

Premier League, 18. forduló:

Manchester City-Leicester City 3-1 (2-1)

korábban:

Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3 (0-2)

Bournemouth-Burnley 0-1 (0-0)

Brighton-Sheffield United 0-1 (0-1)

Newcastle United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)

Norwich City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)

Everton-Arsenal 0-0

vasárnap játsszák:

Watford-Manchester United 15.00

Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 17.30

A tabella:

1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont

2. Leicester City 18 41-14 39

3. Manchester City 18 50-20 38

4. Chelsea 17 31-25 29

5. Sheffield United 18 22-16 28

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 26-22 27

7. Tottenham Hotspur 17 32-24 26

8. Manchester United 17 26-20 25

9. Newcastle United 18 18-24 25

10. Burnley 18 23-29 24

11. Arsenal 18 24-27 23

12. Crystal Palace 18 15-20 23

13. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 21-26 20

14. Bournemouth 18 19-25 19

15. Everton 18 20-29 19

16. West Ham 17 19-28 19

17. Southampton 18 21-37 18

18. Aston Villa 18 24-33 15

19. Norwich City 18 19-37 12

20. Watford 17 9-32 9

Forrás: MTI

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

mindmegette.hu
7+2 szuper krumplis köret, amit ki kell próbálnod
7+2 szuper krumplis köret, amit ki kell próbálnod
veol.hu
Veszprémben bővíti bolthálózatát a Telenor
Veszprémben bővíti bolthálózatát a Telenor
mindmegette.hu
Zserbó - az eredeti recept
Zserbó - az eredeti recept
feol.hu
Fogja hízókúrára a bankszámláját!
Fogja hízókúrára a bankszámláját!
mindmegette.hu
A legfinomabb Rigó Jancsi
A legfinomabb Rigó Jancsi
mindmegette.hu
11 házias göngyölt hús, amivel nem lőhetsz mellé
11 házias göngyölt hús, amivel nem lőhetsz mellé

Hozzászólások

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hucgr.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu