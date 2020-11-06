Győzelmével a tabella élére ugrott a Southampton

A szezon elején három tétmeccsüket elveszítő hazaiak a hetedik percben kerültek előnybe, amelyet a 82. percben dupláztak meg.
A Southampton ezt megelőzően legutóbb négy és fél éve kerekedett a Newcastle United fölé, amelytől azóta két döntetlen mellett négyszer kikapott.
Premier League, 8. forduló:
Southampton-Newcastle United 2-0 (1-0)
korábban:
Brighton-Burnley 0-0
szombaton játsszák:
Everton-Manchester United 13.30
Crystal Palace-Leeds United 16.00
Chelsea-Sheffield United 18.30
West Ham United-Fulham 21.00
vasárnap játsszák:
West Bromwich Albion-Tottenham Hotspur 13.00
Leicester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
Manchester City-Liverpool FC 17.30
Arsenal-Aston Villa 20.15
A tabella:
1. Southampton 8 16-12 16 pont
2. Liverpool FC 7 17-15 16
3. Leicester City 7 17- 9 15
4. Tottenham Hotspur 7 18- 9 14
5. Everton 7 15-11 13
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 8- 8 13
7. Chelsea 7 16- 9 12
8. Aston Villa 6 15- 9 12
9. Arsenal 7 9- 7 12
10. Manchester City 6 9- 8 11
11. Newcastle United 8 10-13 11
12. Leeds United 7 13-13 10
13. Crystal Palace 7 8-11 10
14. West Ham United 7 13-10 8
15. Manchester United 6 9-13 7
16. Brighton 8 11-14 6
17. Fulham 7 7-14 4
18. West Bromwich Albion 7 6-16 3
19. Burnley 7 3-12 2
20. Sheffield United 7 3-10 1