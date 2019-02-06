Az exe után nevezhet el valaki egy kígyót ebben az állatkertben

Nem szokványos Valentin napot tartanak az ausztrál állatkertben.
A világ egyik legmérgezőbb kígyóját nevezheti el valaki az exe után a Sydney Állatkertben, Ausztráliában. Ehhez persze egy játékban kell részt venni, és el kell mondani, miért is érdemelné meg a volt párja nevét az állat, valamint adakozni kell egy dollárt az állatkert számára.
Name a snake after your ex this Valentine's Day! �� Is your ex a snake? If so, now is your opportunity to cement their 'snaky status' by naming a brown snake (one of the world's most venomous snakes) after them at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo! To enter, simply head to the link in our bio and tell us why your ex deserves to have a snake named after them along with a $1 donation to the @wildlifeconservationfund ���������� Competition entries close 13 Feb 2019 #wildlifesydneyzoo #snake #valentinesday #vday #snakystatus #competition #seeaustralia #darlingharbour
