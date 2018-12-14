Így énekel Kurt Cobain szexi lánya - Videó

Frances Bean Cobain főként modellként dolgozik, de néha megvillogtatja apai örökségét.
Instagram oldalán időről időre tesz közzé olyan videókat is a szexi modell, amin megmutatja, hogy nem esett messze az alma a fájától. Van, mikor saját szerzeményeit adja elő, ez is egy ilyen:
Crazy for it You think I'm goin down I think I should be in line to Save myself I don't mind the sun sometimes Break me open And I'll fall to pieces State your business Or keep your distance I'm not done just yet Long live no one Nowhere never Keep telling yourself it's gotta get better As you move through time As you move through time I wrote this here rough yet delicate tune last night. The creative death rattle of 2018, as it were. It's been a weird one but I've never felt more creatively charged or more in control of my own narrative.
Crazy for it You think I'm goin down I think I should be in line to Save myself I don't mind the sun sometimes Break me open And I'll fall to pieces State your business Or keep your distance I'm not done just yet Long live no one Nowhere never Keep telling yourself it's gotta get better As you move through time As you move through time I wrote this here rough yet delicate tune last night. The creative death rattle of 2018, as it were. It's been a weird one but I've never felt more creatively charged or more in control of my own narrative.
hirdetés
Kövessen minket, kommentelje híreinket a Delmagyar.hu Facebook oldalán! Lájkolom és követem a Delmagyar.hu-t Megosztom a cikket a Facebookon