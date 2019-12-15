Annie Lennox rajza lesz a skót kormányfő karácsonyi képeslapja

Az ő munkája szerepel ugyanis a skót miniszterelnök, Nicola Sturgeon idei karácsonyi képeslapján – hívta fel a figyelmet rá a Bors. A jégtáblán álló jegesmedve egyszerre idézi meg az ünnepeket és az idei év legfontosabb nemzetközi témáját, a klímaváltozást, így alighanem jól döntött a politikus és az énekesnő is.
I was honoured to be asked to design Scotland’s First Minister – Nicola Sturgeon‘s Christmas card this year, so the image of this stranded polar bear on a melting ice cap came to mind as a symbol of the existential issue of Global Emergency…. The drawing could be accompanied with the following – ‘Some grown ups still believe in Santa Claus, but they don’t believe in Global warming.’ 🤔 The sustainability of the planet is increasingly on the verge of extinction, while Amazonian rainforests are being deliberately destroyed – animal species head towards extinction, our oceans and rivers are polluted with toxic chemicals and plastic waste. With rising temperatures, the glacial Arctic region is melting, drought ravages once fertile land, with resultant famine etc.. Climate Emergency – Global Warming is the most important issue of our time. Support Extinction Rebellion! @extinctionrebellion @greenpeaceuk @friends_earth #ClimateChange #climateemergency #globalwarming #extinctionrebellion
Az eredeti rajzot egyébként jövőre elárverezik, a bevételt pedig – természetesen – jótékonysági célokra fordítják.