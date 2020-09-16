31°
Fotó: Robyn Beck / AFP
2020. 09. 16.
Dolly Parton kristályokkal díszített citeráját árverezik el New Yorkban

A countrysztár Dolly Parton Swarovski-kristályokkal díszített citeráját is árverésre bocsátják New Yorkban a countryzenei ágazatban dolgozókat támogató jótékonysági aukción.
A 74 éves Parton húsz éve játszik a négyhúros hangszeren.

A relikvia a Christie’s becslése szerint akár százezer dollárért (30 millió forintért) is elkelhet a még őszre tervezett online árverésen.



We're excited to announce an exciting online-only charity auction entitled "NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund led by Dolly Parton's Swarovski crystal-bedazzled four-string dulcimer.⠀ .⠀ Other items in the sale were generously donated by country music's biggest names, including Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Bernie Taupin, and Trisha Yearwood.⠀ .⠀ 'Seeing my country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart,' explained Parton. 'It was important to donate the dulcimer that was designed for my 50th Opry Anniversary [in 2019] so we can raise awareness and much needed funds to keep these folks on their feet before we can open the doors to our stages once again'.⠀ .⠀ Each winning bid will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund to support the country music community including the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, technicians, and venue workers, many of whom lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.⠀ .⠀ While the dulcimer is an ancient instrument, the Appalachian dulcimer is a cornerstone to the sound of country music, and one that Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton has used throughout her career.⠀ .⠀ Accompanied by its original stand, the gold painted, Swarovski crystal-studded dulcimer was used during Dolly Parton's 50th Anniversary concert at the Grand Ole Opry. Before launching into her hit song 'Jolene', Parton quipped, 'I never leave a rhinestone unturned'.⠀ .⠀ Swarovski-crystal bedazzled four-string dulcimer owned by Dolly Parton. Estimate: $50,000-100,000.⠀ .⠀ NASHVILLE: An Auction to benefit ACM Lifting Lives® COVID-19 Response Fund⠀ .⠀ Dolly Parton performing with the dulcimer at her 50th Anniversary concert at the Grand Ole Opry / © Grand Ole Opry Photo by Chris Hollo⠀ .⠀ #dollyparton #dolly #dulcimer #nashville #acm #charityauction #countrymusic #reba #timmcgraw #trishayearwood #grandoleopry #opry #countrymusichalloffame #countrymusicawards #acmawards #americancountrymusic



A jótékonysági árverés bevételével a countryzenei ágazat koronavírus-járványnak kitett dolgozóit, a turnébuszsofőröket, a technikusokat, a rendezvényeken dolgozókat akarják támogatni. Az aukcióra más sztárok, köztük Reba McEntire és Tim McGraw is felajánlotta relikviáit.

