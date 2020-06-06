27°
Fotó: Georg Wendt / AFP
2020. 06. 06. 13:05
Kórházba került Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Kerékpárral esett el az énekesnő, futók találták meg – csupa seb lett az arca, a karja.
Baleset után kórházba került, és onnan posztolt egy fekete-fehér fotót Sophie Ellis-Bextor, aki biciklizés közben esett nagyot (mint írta, azért nem színesben, hogy ne legyen annyira felkavaró) – írja az Origo.

Mint az alábbi képen látható, sok sebet szerzett, az arca egy részét lekezelték hozzáértő kezek egy londoni kórházban. Köszönetet mondott annak a négy futó férfinak, aki rátalált, és megállt segíteni.

EDIT – hello all. Thank you for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering) so don’t worry I’m ok and being well looked after. Richard has been amazing and the kids are being very sweet ❤️ Lots of love. I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. 🩸I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people. Xxxx

Az énekesnő a kilencvenes évek végén kezdte zenei karrierjét, előbb egy együttesben, majd szólóban. Alább egyik legismertebb slágere.

