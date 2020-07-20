25°
Fotó: Fred Dufour / AFP
2020. 07. 20. 17:14
Lenyűgöző szépség: így néz ki Gwyneth Paltrow 16 éves lánya

Apple Martin egyértelműen az anyukája génjeit örökölte.
Gwyneth Paltrow és a Coldplay frontemberének, Chris Martinnak a lánya, Apple Martin már 16 éves. S bár minden adottsága meglenne hozzá, ő nem vetette bele magát sem a színészkedésbe, sem az éneklésbe, de még a modellszakmában sem próbálta ki magát – számolt be róla a hirado.hu.

Úgy tudni, hogy nagy rajongója azonban anyja életmódüzletének, a Goopnak, ahol kislányként szívesen beállt a pult mögé és mesélt a vásárlóknak a termékekről. Bár Apple még nem nyilatkozott jövőbeli terveiből, nem kizárt, hogy üzletasszony lesz belőle.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

„Nyár az én Almámmal” – idézi a People magazin az anya-lánya páros legfrissebb szelfijének képaláírást.

Apple, azaz alma. „Az alma nem esett messze a fájától” – mondás rájuk nagyon is illik, hiszen Gwyneth le sem tagadhatja csemetéjét.

View this post on Instagram

Summer with my 🍎

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

