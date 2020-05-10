Rajongó is szerephez juthat a Bill és Ted zseniális kalandja harmadik részében

Ed Solomon, a Bill & Ted Face the Music című film egyik írója Twitteren hirdette ki, hogy szerencsés rajongók szerepet nyerhetnek a készülő filmben Alex Winter és Keanu Reeves címszereplők oldalán.

A jelentkezőknek május 20-ig kell beküldeni egy videót, amin a film egyik dalára játszanak igazi hangszereken, vagy akár csak léggitáron. A dal a pályázat oldalán hallgatható meg:

Hey, we'd like to invite any and all Bill & Ted fans* to have a chance to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Just follow the link and have a blast!https://t.co/doGIELhUCd

(*Offer good for non-fans, too.. but you'll need to watch the movie to see if you made it, so.. your call.) pic.twitter.com/TayUfComoE

— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 5, 2020