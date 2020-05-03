17°
Fotó: Veli Gurgah / AFP / Anadolu Agency
2020. 05. 03. 13:20
Világcsúcsot döntött a Trónok harca sztárja (videó)

Az erőemelőként is jeleskedő izlandi színész, Thor Björnsson világrekordot ért el felhúzásban, az erőemelés egyik szakágában.
Az Instagramjára feltöltött videofelvétel tanúsága szerint saját edzőtermében

501 kilogrammot húzott fel a földről a combjáig, amire még senki nem volt képes az erőemelők közül.

View this post on Instagram

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business – hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

A 31 éves Björnsson filmszínészként vált világszerte ismertté Ser Gregor Clegane, a „Hegy” alakítójaként a Trónok harca című fantasy-sorozatban.

Méretei lenyűgözőek: 201 kilós és 206 centi magas a reykjavíki óriás, aki többször is elnyerte már a világ legerősebb embere címet.

