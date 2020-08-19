23°
kétféle harcot kell megvívnunk 2020. 08. 19. 19:05
Ferenc pápa: a gazdagok nem élvezhetnek elsőbbséget a koronavírus-vakcina beadásánál

Szomorú lenne, ha a gazdagok elsőbbséget élveznének a koronavírus elleni vakcina beadásánál – hangsúlyozta Ferenc pápa szerdai audienciájának kezdetén elmondott beszédében.
A katolikus egyházfő kiemelte:

sokan szeretnének mielőbb visszatérni a megszokott kerékvágásba, azonban a világ nem térhet vissza a normalitáshoz, ha a normális a társadalmi igazságtalanságot és a környezet pusztítását jelenti.

Ugyancsak botrányos lenne, ha az adófizetők pénzéből nyújtott gazdasági segítséggel olyan iparágakat építenének újjá, amelyek nem mozdítják elő a szegények vagy a környezet helyzetét – hívta fel a figyelmet.

Ferenc pápa megjegyezte, hogy a járvány megmutatta a szegények nehéz helyzetét és a világot uraló hatalmas egyenlőtlenségeket, és fokozta a diszkriminációt. A katolikus egyházfő szerint kétféle vírus ellen kell felvenni a harcot: az egyik a világot térdre kényszerítő koronavírus, míg a másik a társadalmi igazságtalanság.

„Ma lehetőségünk van rá, hogy valami mást építsünk” – hangsúlyozta a pápa.

