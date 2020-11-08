Emily Ratajkowski terhesen is imádja a testét, meztelenül fotózgatta magát

A sztár nemrég szexi videókban közölte a világgal, hogy gyermeket vár, és több fotót is feltöltött az Instagram-oldalára, hogy ezt alaposan szemléltesse is.
Itt egy szál virággal a kezében látható.
View this post on Instagram
“I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.” @voguemagazine
Itt pedig jobban felöltözött.