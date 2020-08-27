20°
Fotó: AFP
2020. 08. 27.
Gyönyörű nevet kapott Katy Perry és Orlando Bloom újszülött kislánya

A gólyahír bejelentése sem volt mindennapi.
Szokatlan platformon, az UNICEF oldalán került bejelentésre a nagy hír, miszerint Katy Perry és Orlando Bloom szülők lettek – írja a Hello magazin alapján a Híradó.

Mindketten régóta jószolgálati nagykövetei a szervezetnek, akik kislányuk születésével azokra az országokra szerették volna felhívni a figyelmet, ahol egy baba születése nem zajlik ilyen tiszta és nyugodt körülmények között, mint az ő esetükben.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

Amellett, hogy a boldog pár hálát adott egészséges gyermekükért, a baba nevét is bejelentették, mely igazán stílszerű, hogy úgy fogalmazzunk. A pici a Daisy Dove Bloom nevet kapta. A Daisy százszorszépet jelent, ami nem is passzolhatna jobban a Bloomhoz, mely magyarul virág lenne.

Mint ismeretes,az énekesnő korábban Russell Brand felesége volt, akitől két év után 2012-ben vált el.

Orlando, akinek első feleségétől, Miranda Kerrtől van egy 9 éves kisfia, Flynn, 2016 óta alkot egy párt Katyvel, s bár többször is szakítottak az elmúlt évek során, a szívük mindig visszahúzott.

