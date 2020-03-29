17°
Gwyneth Paltrow is csak egy dolgot kér az emberektől

A színésznő is arra biztat mindenkit, hogy amikor csak teheti, maradjon otthon.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! A járvány ideje alatt mostantól minden előfizetőnk díjmentesen, ajándékként kapja a nyomtatott újság mellé lapunk digitális számát. Ide kattintson!

Gwyneth Paltrow az Instagramon számolt be arról, hogy a férjével, Brad Falchukkal mennyire megörültek annak, hogy kinyitott a közelükben lévő termelői piac – le is mentek egyből, persze a megfelelő védőöltözetben, maszkban és kesztyűben, ahogy az a mellékelt fotón is látszik.

View this post on Instagram

@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

A színésznő azt írta még a kép mellé, hogy tartsuk be a szabályokat, ne feszegessük a határainkat: csak oda menjünk, ahová feltétlenül szükséges, otthon pedig próbáljuk megvalósítani azokat a dolgokat, amikre eddig nem volt időnk.

Végül együttérzését fejezte ki az érintett betegekkel, és remélte, hogy az emberiség erősebben fog kijönni a járványból – írta az Origo.

 

