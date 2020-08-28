18°
Fotó: ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ / AFP
2020. 08. 28. 12:33
Orlando Bloom volt felesége elsők között gratulált a gyermekáldáshoz

Miranda Kerr nem rondított bele a családi idillbe.
Nem mindenkinek sikerül jó kapcsolatban maradni az exével, Orlando Bloom és Miranda Kerr, akiknek van egy 9 éves közös kisfiuk is, azonban példát mutatnak az elvált szülőknek – írja a hirado.hu.

A színész és a modell között a mai napig is baráti a viszony, így aztán nem meglepő, hogy Miranda az első között gratulált exe és új kedvese, Katy Perry gyermekáldásához.

Katy Perry és Orlando Bloom
Fotó: Xavier Collin / AFP/NurPhoto

„Annyira örülök nektek srácok. Alig várom, hogy találkozhassak vele!”

A pár csütörtökön az UNICEF oldalán jelentette be, hogy megszületett egészséges kislányuk, aki a bájos, Daisy Dove Bloom nevet kapta. A Daisy százszorszépet jelent, ami nem is passzolhatna jobban a Bloomhoz, mely magyarul virág lenne.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

