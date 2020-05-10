27°
28°
12°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Pálma
10.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP
hihetetlen pályázat 2020. 05. 10. 16:36
Megosztom

Rajongó is szerephez juthat a Bill és Ted zseniális kalandja harmadik részében

A film egyik írója a Twitteren jelentette be, hogy május 20-ig várják a zenés videókat.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Ed Solomon, a Bill & Ted Face the Music című film egyik írója Twitteren hirdette ki, hogy szerencsés rajongók szerepet nyerhetnek a készülő filmben Alex Winter és Keanu Reeves címszereplők oldalán.

A jelentkezőknek május 20-ig kell beküldeni egy videót, amin a film egyik dalára játszanak igazi hangszereken, vagy akár csak léggitáron. A dal a pályázat oldalán hallgatható meg:

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

likebalaton.hu
Hol biztonságosabb nyaralni idén, egy balatoni hotelben vagy egy magánházban?
Hol biztonságosabb nyaralni idén, egy balatoni hotelben vagy egy magánházban?
borsonline.hu
Szürreális bűntény a ceglédi vonaton: maga bérelte fel gyilkosát a borász
Szürreális bűntény a ceglédi vonaton: maga bérelte fel gyilkosát a borász
mindmegette.hu
ÉRDEKESSÉGEK A DIÓRÓL, AMIT NEM TUDTÁL
ÉRDEKESSÉGEK A DIÓRÓL, AMIT NEM TUDTÁL
player.hu
Néhány órányira van tőlünk a világ legzöldebb városa
Néhány órányira van tőlünk a világ legzöldebb városa
magyarnemzet.hu
Nikolics Nemanjának a gól hangja hiányzott a leginkább
Nikolics Nemanjának a gól hangja hiányzott a leginkább
csupasport.hu
Fussunk együtt az Ultrabalaton-váltóban!
Fussunk együtt az Ultrabalaton-váltóban!

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Óvoda és bölcsőde: csak a legindokoltabb esetben vihetik a gyerekeket
2
Romantikus lánykérés a tiszaszigeti futballpályán – Fotók
3
Eggyel több az új fertőzött megyénkben
4
A SZIN szervezői nem félnek a konkurenciától
5
Teljesen kiégett egy autó az M5-ösön Kecskemétnél – Galéria
Orbán Viktor nem tévedett
A kérdés már csak az, hogy az ellenzéki médiumok elnézést kérnek-e a miniszterelnöktől.
Újra kinyithattak az 1979 óta betiltott autós mozik Iránban
A nézők online vehetik meg jegyeiket, a filmek hangját az autórádión keresztül élvezhetik.
Hétfőtől visszaáll az EuRegio vonatok menetrendje
Az osztrák vasút a koronavírus-járvány miatt leállított ausztriai regionális közlekedés teljes körű újraindítását tervezi.
Meghalt egy motoros Gyöngyösnél
Autóval ütközött és meghalt egy motoros vasárnap a 3-as főúton Gyöngyös közelében – közölte a Heves Megyei Rendőr-főkapitányság sajtószóvivője.
Merkely Béla rektor: Az idei nyarat járványmentesen tölthetjük
Országos szűrővizsgálat indult május 1-jén a négy hazai orvosegyetem részvételével, amelynek célja, hogy a szakemberek pontos képet kapjanak az új koronavírus-járvány kiterjedéséről, a fertőzöttek és átfertőzöttek valós számáról.
Norvégia nem javasolja a maszkot
Az ország szembe megy a trenddel.

Partnereinktől

Koszta József Múzeum - gépjármű-beszerzési felhívás
GONDOLKODJON HIGGADTAN, mielőtt koronavírus elleni védőterméket vásárol!
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu