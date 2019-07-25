Emily Ratajkowskinak szinte semmit sem takarnak a ruhái - Fotók

Hiába próbálja takargatni magát, nem egyszerű ilyen idomokkal.
Új ruhadarab került Emily Ratajkowski kollekciójába, de az ingét véletlen nem sikerült begombolnia egyik képen sem.
I was always stealing Sebo's shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own �� Online now! (Shot by my bestie @tremendy at home and of course featuring Colombo)
Next week.
Tomorrow. Your summer wardrobe.
I was always stealing Sebo's shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own �� Online now! (Shot by my bestie @tremendy at home and of course featuring Colombo)
Next week.
Tomorrow. Your summer wardrobe.
Szeretne hozzászólni? Kommentelje a cikket Facebook-oldalunkon!