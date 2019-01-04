Rita Ora szexi bikiniben kezdte az újévet - Fotók

Az énekesnő nem arról híres, hogy szégyenlős lenne.
Más még nagyban a szilveszteri buli romjait takarította el, de Rita Ora máris szexi képekkel indította az évet.
A Little 1st jan bathroom holiday selfie. I think I need to figure out my bra size ��
Take 2 sweaty Betty. Should I just make this my new thing for 2019? Lol ��
