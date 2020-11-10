A Jets még mindig vár az első győzelemre

A New England Patriots a zárónegyedben tízpontos hátrányból fordított a továbbra is nyeretlen New York Jets otthonában a tengerentúli profi amerikaifutball-liga (NFL) 9. játékhetének hétfői zármérkőzésén.

A Jets története során először rajtolt kilenc vereséggel. NFL, 9. játékhét:

New York Jets-New England Patriots 27-30 vasárnap játszották:

Atlanta Falcons-Denver Broncos 34-27

Buffalo Bills-Seattle Seahawks 44-34

Indianapolis Colts-Baltimore Ravens 10-24

Jacksonville Jaguars-Houston Texans 25-27

Kansas City Chiefs-Carolina Panthers 33-31

Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions 34-20

Tennessee Titans-Chicago Bears 24-17

Washington Football Team-New York Giants 20-23

Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders 26-31

Arizona Cardinals-Miami Dolphins 31-34

Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers 19-24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints 3-38 csütörtökön játszották:

San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers 17-34 Forrás: MTI