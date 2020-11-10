A Jets még mindig vár az első győzelemre

A Jets története során először rajtolt kilenc vereséggel.
NFL, 9. játékhét:
New York Jets-New England Patriots 27-30
vasárnap játszották:
Atlanta Falcons-Denver Broncos 34-27
Buffalo Bills-Seattle Seahawks 44-34
Indianapolis Colts-Baltimore Ravens 10-24
Jacksonville Jaguars-Houston Texans 25-27
Kansas City Chiefs-Carolina Panthers 33-31
Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions 34-20
Tennessee Titans-Chicago Bears 24-17
Washington Football Team-New York Giants 20-23
Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders 26-31
Arizona Cardinals-Miami Dolphins 31-34
Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers 19-24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints 3-38
csütörtökön játszották:
San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Packers 17-34
Forrás: MTI