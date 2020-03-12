Tom Cruise bebizonyította, hogy nincs nála jobb kolléga

View this post on Instagram

✅Pilot’s License✅ Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels…and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing…I’m the real deal. This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It’s a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher’s finally “off your back.” My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn’t rip off my clothes after every flight. Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way. If you’re looking for me, look ☝🏼