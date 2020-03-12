14°
Fotó: Chris Delmas / AFP
2020. 03. 12. 19:53
Tom Cruise bebizonyította, hogy nincs nála jobb kolléga

Kifizette a Top Gun egyik szereplőjének a pilóta iskolát.

Glen Powell hivatalosan is pilóta lett – számolt be róla a Just Jared alapján a hirado.hu.

✅Pilot’s License✅ Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels…and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing…I’m the real deal. This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It’s a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher’s finally “off your back.” My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn’t rip off my clothes after every flight. Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way. If you’re looking for me, look ☝🏼

A színész azután szerezte meg a hivatalos engedélyt, hogy leforgatta Tom Cruise-zal az új Top Gun-filmet. Álma tehát valóra vált, köszönhetően Tomnak, aki kifizette neki a pilóta iskolát.

Próbálj nem szerelembe esni a repüléssel, miközben a pilóták legfantasztikusabb álmát éled át a Top Gun forgatásán. Főleg, hogy közben látod Tom Cruise hogyan csapatja. Egy forgatása nap után ő egyszerűen tovaszáll a naplementében a P-51-es vadászgépén, míg én bágyadtan becsoszogok a stáb furgonjába

– meséli posztjában Glen, aki karácsonyra egy iPadet kapott kollégájától a pilóta suli letöltött tananyagával és a kurzus kifizetett számlájával.

Több hónapnyi tanulás, gyakorlás és levezetett óra után, már Powell is a kezében tarthatja az engedélyét.

