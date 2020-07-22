22°
2020. 07. 22. 16:30
Három hét alatt sem tudta legyőzni a koronavírust a Pitch Perfect színésznője

A színésznő állítja, egy alkalommal nem viselt maszkot, és el is kapta a betegséget.
Instagram oldalán beszélt koronavírus-fertőzéséről a 37 éves Anna Camp, akit hazánkban legtöbben a Pitch Perfect című filmekből ismerhetnek – írja a Híradó.

Instagram oldalán beszélt koronavírus-fertőzéséről a 37 éves Anna Camp, akit hazánkban legtöbben a Pitch Perfect című filmekből ismerhetnek – írja a Híradó.

Történetében elkeseredve kéri az embereket, hogy viseljenek maszkot, majd hozzáteszi, hogy néhány hete pozitív lett a koronavírus-tesztje.

View this post on Instagram

Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on

„Három héten át extrém beteg voltam és még mindig vannak hosszan elnyúló tüneteim. Hihetetlenül óvatos voltam. Mindig maszkot viseltem. Fertőtlenítettem a kezem. Akkor, amikor a világ elkezdett újra nyitni, lemondtam a maszkról. Egyetlen alkalom volt, és el is kaptam.”

Anna arra is felhívta mindenki figyelmét, hogy ez a betegség kicsit sem hasonlít az influenzára. Mint mondta, teljesen elvesztette a szaglását és az ízérzékelését, és a mai napig is csak 30%-ban tértek vissza.

„Én szerencsés vagyok. Nem haltam meg. Viseljetek maszkot! Bárkivel és bármikor megtörténhet!” – idézi a színésznő szavait a Just Jared.

