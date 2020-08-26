23°
32°
17°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Izsó
26.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Angela Weiss / AFP
nincs megállás 2020. 08. 26. 07:00
Megosztom

Kiderült, mivel töltötte a szabadidejét Budapesten a Dűne sztárja

Végre ismét emelgethette a súlyokat Josh Brolin.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Az elmúlt hetekben Denis Villeneuve rendező és a Dűne sztárjai, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac és Josh Brolin is Magyarországon tartózkodott, hogy leforgassanak néhány plusz jelenetet a mozihoz – írja a hirado.hu.

A filmet tavaly a stáb az Origó Filmstúdióban készítette, de vettek fel jeleneteket Norvégiában és Jordániában is. A rendező a koronavírus-járvány miatt még tavasszal leállt a munkálatokkal, melyet a napokban sikerült hazánkban végleg befejezni.

És hogy mivel töltötték a hollywoodi sztárok a fővárosban szabadidejüket? Mindenkiről nem tudunk nyilatkozni, Josh Brolin, aki egyébként is nagy szerelmese a városnak, azonban eljutott néhányszor kondizni. Ez nagy szó volt számára, mivel Amerikában még mindig tombol a járvány, így a termek zárva tartanak.

Instagramján a színész meg is köszönte a terem csapatának a lehetőséget, ami egyébként Arnold Schwarzenegger kedvenc helye is Budapesten, de emelgette itt már a súlyokat korábban Henry Cavill is.

View this post on Instagram

Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
A vidéki Magyarország felé fordultak az utazók
A vidéki Magyarország felé fordultak az utazók
likebalaton.hu
Bikinis fotóval tarolnak neten a sztárok - te is így posztolsz a balatoni nyaralásról?
Bikinis fotóval tarolnak neten a sztárok - te is így posztolsz a balatoni nyaralásról?
magyarnemzet.hu
Babazászló
Babazászló
vitorlazasmagazin.hu
Zöldet is nyert a Kékszalag-győztes
Zöldet is nyert a Kékszalag-győztes
player.hu
Boeinggel repültem a Parlament felett, és ki sem mozdultam otthonról
Boeinggel repültem a Parlament felett, és ki sem mozdultam otthonról
vg.hu
Veszélyben a támogatott szolgáltatások
Veszélyben a támogatott szolgáltatások
csupasport.hu
Korinthosz: Bódis Tamás kedvence
Korinthosz: Bódis Tamás kedvence
borsonline.hu
Áldozatai szemébe kell néznie Bróker Marcsinak
Áldozatai szemébe kell néznie Bróker Marcsinak

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
SIP panel – már Szegeden és Deszken is hódít a 21. század építési technológiája
2
Kötelező lesz visszavenni az italos dobozokat
3
Megsérült egy motoros, mikor autóval ütközött Csongrádnál – Fotók
4
Megsérült egy ember, aki elektromos kerékpárral ütközött egy autó oldalának
5
Megmutatták milyen lehet Szeged gyalogos-kerékpáros hídja
szponzorált tartalom
Irány a természet! Látogass el Magyarország gyönyörű nemzeti parkjaiba!
Kiderült, mivel töltötte a szabadidejét Budapesten a Dűne sztárja
Végre ismét emelgethette a súlyokat Josh Brolin.
Csökkent az építőanyagok felhasználása a második negyedévben
A Magyar Építőanyag és Építési Termék Szövetség szerint ez összefügg a koronavírus-járvány okozta általános megtorpanással.
Négycsillagos hotelben szállásolják el a migránsokat Angliában – titokban (videó)
Nagy titokzatosság övezi az egyik angol városban azt a négycsillagos hotelt, amiről most kiderült, hogy bevándorlókat szállásoltak el benne.
Fucsovics búcsúzott a nyolcaddöntőben
A magyar teniszező két sima játszmában kikapott Filip Krajinovictól.
Indul a Tour de France
Idén nem készülhetnek a jól ismert képek, amelyeken a versenyt vezető sárga trikós a virágzó napraforgótáblák előtt suhan.
Strandidőnk lesz szerdán
A nyár egyik utolsó ölelését élvezhetjük.
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.huMandíner