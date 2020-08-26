Kiderült, mivel töltötte a szabadidejét Budapesten a Dűne sztárja

Az elmúlt hetekben Denis Villeneuve rendező és a Dűne sztárjai, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac és Josh Brolin is Magyarországon tartózkodott, hogy leforgassanak néhány plusz jelenetet a mozihoz – írja a hirado.hu.
A filmet tavaly a stáb az Origó Filmstúdióban készítette, de vettek fel jeleneteket Norvégiában és Jordániában is. A rendező a koronavírus-járvány miatt még tavasszal leállt a munkálatokkal, melyet a napokban sikerült hazánkban végleg befejezni.
És hogy mivel töltötték a hollywoodi sztárok a fővárosban szabadidejüket? Mindenkiről nem tudunk nyilatkozni, Josh Brolin, aki egyébként is nagy szerelmese a városnak, azonban eljutott néhányszor kondizni. Ez nagy szó volt számára, mivel Amerikában még mindig tombol a járvány, így a termek zárva tartanak.
Back at it again. Adam at @flexgymbudapest has been beyond kind. And the recommendation from good ole @schwarzenegger is very much appreciated. Thank you to all the people of Budapest. You are a stellar gang: your history hangs painfully yet you carry yourselves with a great stoicism. You have my deep respect. Now, back to my loves. ❤️❤️❤️✊️
Instagramján a színész meg is köszönte a terem csapatának a lehetőséget, ami egyébként Arnold Schwarzenegger kedvenc helye is Budapesten, de emelgette itt már a súlyokat korábban Henry Cavill is.
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff